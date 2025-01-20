Biden to host tea and coffee reception for Trump and attend inauguration

Trump and Biden at the White House in a file photo AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump at the White House at a tea and coffee reception Monday morning, in advance of traveling together to Capitol Hill for the inauguration ceremony later that day.

According to CNN, Biden will begin his last day in office early at the White House, where the outgoing president and first lady are expected to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Then, at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET approximately, Donald and Melania Trump are expected to arrive at the White House to meet with the Bidens.

Subsequently, at 10:25 a.m. ET, the presidents and their wives will travel to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda.

After the ceremony, the Bidens are expected to head to Joint Base Andrews, where the president will give a farewell address alongside the staff.

Finally, upon leaving Joint Base Andrews, the Bidens will travel to California, where they will spend time on a personal trip after leaving office.