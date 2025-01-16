Trump's Inauguration Day could be the coldest day in decades in Washington

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will be sworn in to become the 47th president of the country. His inauguration could come amid frigid weather and expected snowfall in Washington, D.C.

Daytime air temperatures Monday are expected to be between 20 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit (about -6 and -3 degrees Celsius, respectively). At times the breeze could reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour.

On that note, Monday is anticipated to be one of the coldest January 20s in Washington D.C. in recent decades. This is because, according to data collected between 1991 and 2020, the average maximum temperature for that date is 45°F, while the minimum is 30°F.

The most recent similar temperature occurred during Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 with a temperature of 28 °F.

"It's going to be very cold out there for any folks attending the inauguration," Eric Taylor, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, told Axios.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., is preparing to host at least 250,000 ticketed guests and thousands more on the National Mall for the ceremony, which takes place outdoors.

However, the cold is not limited to the nation's capital. A powerful cold snap, linked in part to the polar vortex, will cause temperatures next week to drop below the average for mid-January in several states.