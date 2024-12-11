Mitch McConnell fell after a Republican luncheon and had to be treated

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Mitch McConnell fell and had to be treated. The Republican senator from Kentucky was injured after participating in a luncheon among Senate Republicans. He suffered some cuts to his face and a sprained wrist. According to a statement released by his office, he is doing well and has already been cleared to resume his schedule.

McConnell, who will leave his party's leadership in the Senate next January 3, participated in a luncheon organized by the president of the Senate Republican Conference, John Barrasso. The 82-year-old senator even said a few words during the event.

The incident took place after the luncheon concluded. As it transpired, McConnell tripped and hurt his face and one of his wrists. "He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule," an aide said in a statement.

According to The Hill, some members of the senator's staff were seen running into the lunch area after the fall. Moments later, McConnell was seen walking back to his office, accompanied by a medical team and Barrasso.

John Thune, who will succeed McConnell in the Senate Republican leadership, said his colleague "is fine" and in his office.

The Kentucky senator suffered a couple of "freezing" episodes in mid-2023 that set off alarms about his health. However, he confirmed that he will serve his remaining years in office until January 2027. "I have no announcement to make on that subject. I am going to finish my term as leader and I am going to finish my term in the Senate," he assured in September 2023.

In February 2024, he surprised the public by announcing that this would be his last year in leadership. Indeed, he is the longest-serving Senate leader in history, with 17 years in the post. "This will be my last term as Republican leader in the Senate. I'm not going anywhere, anytime soon. I will complete my job. However, I’ll complete my job my colleagues have given me until we select a new leader in November and they take the helm next January. I’ll finish the job that people Kentucky hired me to do as well, albeit from a different seat," he said at the time.

McConnell has yet to rule out running for another term in 2026, which would be his seventh consecutive term. Should he opt to step aside, David Cameron, Kelly Craft, Russell Coleman and Allison Ball are emerging as the leading contenders for his seat.