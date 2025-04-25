Trump claims to have spoken 'many times' with Xi to reach tariff deal with China

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump said his administration is talking with China to reach a tariff deal, and that Chinese President Xi Jinping has called him, Time magazine reported Friday.

Hours later, Trump claimed to have spoken "many times" with Xi Jinping.

China denied negotiating with the United States over customs tariffs, but Trump assured that he expects a deal to be reached between the two countries in the coming weeks.