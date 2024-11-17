Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 17 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump and several of his team members, including businessman Elon Musk, attended Saturday night's UFC fight of the year at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Hours before the night's main event, between heavyweights Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, the 78-year-old Republican made a triumphant entrance at Madison Square Garden, the venue where he hosted a rally less than two weeks before the presidential election.

The Republican entered the event to a thunderous applause from fans at UFC 309, his first UFC appearance since winning the election on Nov. 5 against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump appeared triumphantly in the legendary room with several of his close associates, including Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Amid chants from the audience of "USA, USA," the president-elect greeted the hosts effusively.

In addition, Jon Jones presented his UFC heavyweight championship belt to the president-elect to the applause of the audience. The Republican was grateful for the gesture.