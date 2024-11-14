Ohio: Senate approves ban on transgender students using women's restrooms in schools

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

The Ohio Senate gave the green light for a bill to ban transgender students from using women's restrooms and locker rooms in educational centers and related facilities. Upon approval, the initiative will be sent to Governor Mike DeWine's office.

According to the bill, schools will have to divide the restrooms and locker rooms in all their facilities into male and female, and each person will only be able to access the one that corresponds to him or her based on his or her birth gender.

Republican Sen. Jerry Cirino, the bill's sponsor, said the rule is based on the "safety and security" of individuals.

On the opposite side, Nickie Antonio, Democratic leader in the Ohio Senate, said the bill violates the rights of the trans community and criminalizes them: "This bill is not about bathrooms. It's about demonizing those who are different, and our children are seeing and hearing the fear-mongering."

In the past year, the Ohio Legislature has pushed for measures to protect women. In August, after an extensive court battle, a law finally went into effect banning gender reassignment for minors and trans participation in women's sports competitions.