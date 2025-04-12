Trump faces drop in approval amid doubts about his economic and trade policies

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump's approval rating fell significantly this week, according to the most recent survey from The Economist/YouGov. Only 43% of Americans approve of his administration, while 51% disapprove, representing a net approval rating of -8 points. This five-point drop from the previous week reflects a cooling of the enthusiasm that accompanied his return to power.

The biggest blow to his image comes from negative perceptions about his management of the economy, prices, and new tariffs. Disapproval of his economic management has risen to 51%, and only 41% support it. Approval of his handling of inflation has been rejected by 55% of Americans.

In parallel, a majority of Americans disapprove of his recent tariff policy, with a margin of -16 points: 52% oppose the new measures, while only 36% support them.

These data show that while Trump began his second term with an uptick in popularity following his November 2024 victory, that positive trend has failed to sustain. His overall favorability has deteriorated: currently, 54% of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the president, while 43% view him favorably. This net favorability of -11 represents a break with the first weeks of his term, when the two percentages were more balanced.

Nonetheless, President Trump maintains a solid base among his most loyal voters. Although approval within this group has also shown signs of attrition, with favorability dropping from 91% to 85% in just two weeks. Among Republicans identified with the MAGA movement, his tariff policy still enjoys strong support, with a net approval rating of +74.

Despite the stumbles, the president has reiterated his commitment to a deep economic transformation: "incomes will skyrocket, inflation will vanish completely, jobs will come roaring back and the middle class will prosper like never, ever before," he has promised. Yet he faces skepticism. Eighty percent of Americans believe tariffs will increase prices of goods, and more than half anticipate negative consequences for the domestic and global economy.

Still, Trump has demonstrated remarkable political resilience. He was re-elected amid a context of economic pessimism and begins this new presidential cycle with a stronger presence than in his first term. Although the current scenario is challenging, his ability to remain a central figure in the political debate remains intact.