Iran calls negotiations with Witkoff on its nuclear program in Oman "constructive"

Published by Israel Duro 12 de abril, 2025

The first U.S.-Iranian talks on Iran's nuclear program, held in Oman, were deemed "constructive" by the delegation of the Ayatollahs' regime, which announced that discussions will continue next week. Although the talks were largely indirect, representatives from both governments did have the opportunity to meet face-to-face, according to the Tehran Foreign Ministry, which emphasized the "friendly atmosphere" of the meeting.

While no statement has been made by the U.S. regarding the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted that the head of Iranian diplomacy, Abas Araqchi, and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, "exchanged in a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect."

According to Tehran, an Omani intermediary facilitated most of the talks, which, as Iran had previously announced, were held indirectly, with messages exchanged through Omani mediators. However, the negotiators spoke directly for "a few minutes," as detailed in the Ayatollah regime's statement.

"Shared goal of concluding a fair and binding agreement."

Also commenting on the meeting was Oman's chief diplomat, Badr Albusaidi, who mediated the U.S.-Iran talks in Muscat on Saturday. In a post on X, the minister stated that the negotiations took place in a "friendly atmosphere" and marked the beginning of efforts to find a "fair and binding agreement."

"I am proud to announce that today we hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat and mediated to initiate a process of dialogue and negotiations with the shared goal of concluding a fair and binding agreement. I would like to thank my two colleagues for this engagement, which has taken place in an amicable atmosphere."