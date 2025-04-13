Ukraine: At least 31 dead after Russian missile attack on the town of Sumy

Ukrainian law enforcement forces work at the site of a Russian missile attack in Sumy. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de abril, 2025

(AFP) At least 31 people were killed and more than 84 wounded in a Russian missile barrage on Sunday in the center of the city of Sumi, northeastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv's state emergency service said Sunday.

"31 people were killed, including 2 children," the service said on social media, adding that "84 people were injured, including 10 children."

"Russia struck the center of the city with ballistic missiles. Just when there were many people in the street," rescuers posted on social media.

Sumy, located near the Russian border, has recently come under repeated attacks—particularly since Moscow pushed back much of the Ukrainian forces from Russia’s Kursk region.

The attack took place "on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday (...) Only evildoers can do this," according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who shortly before had reported "dozens of dead and wounded."

Images on social media show burned cars and columns of smoke.

For weeks, Kiev has been warning that Moscow could intensify its offensive in Sumy, a city located roughly 30 miles from the Russian border.

This week, Russia claimed the capture of a village in the Sumy region—a rare advance in this northeastern area of Ukraine, from which its troops were forced to withdraw in the spring of 2022.