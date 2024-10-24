Trump gets record endorsements among young Hispanic and black men

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

It won't be like the first time, or the second. In his third presidential campaign, Donald Trump is winning favor with groups of voters previously reticent about his candidacy. A recent GenForward poll reveals that two more groups joined this trend: young Hispanic and black men.

Some 44% of Hispanics between 18 and 40 said they would support the Republican, compared with 37% who prefer Kamala Harris. That backing for Trump represents an increase of about 6% from 2020, when he got 38%.

Among the different groups of men under 40, Hispanics are also the most supportive of the former president. Considering also female voters, Latinos share first place with white women, also with 44% support for the Republican. Both outnumber the overall support of the youth vote by 9%.

This subgroup's swing toward Trump follows the trend of the Hispanic vote overall. Polls and analysis of left-leaning states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada further point out that these endorsements could swing the election to the former president.

"The rise of Trump among Hispanic voters reflects a broader shift toward prioritizing economic opportunity, border security, and accountability," opined Jorge Martinez at VOZ, spokesman for America First Works, and Abraham Enriquez, president of Bienvenido US. "Hispanics are sending a clear message: They want policies that put their families, communities, and futures first."

Black men turn to Trump

The percentage of the black male vote that supported the Republican mogul fell from 14% in 2016 to 12% in 2020. According to a 2021 Brookings report, with those results, "African Americans confirmed their status as a unique group of voters for whom the contemporary Republican Party holds no discernible appeal." So far.

The GenForward poll shows that 26% of black voters between the ages of 18 and 40 prefer Trump. Although Harris remains ahead in this group with a 58% preference, the Republican's percentage is evidence that he advanced in a group considered loyal to the Democratic Party.

Concerned about the backlash in this historically Democratic group, this month the Democratic campaign went on the offensive. Barack Obama was added to the efforts, saying black men "just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president." Soon after, Harris's released a controversial plan for black men that had legalizing marijuana among its centerpieces.