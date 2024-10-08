Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

Less than a month before the presidential election, Kamala Harris began increasing her media involvement. Previously known for not giving interviews, the Democratic candidate set out to add appearances in traditional media, streaming channels, and most recently on the program "The View," where she assured that she would not have done "anything different" from what Joe Biden did in these four years.

After receiving much criticism for her appearance on "60 Minutes," where journalist Bill Whitaker pressed her on her immigration policy and recent position changes, Harris participated in the ABC program along with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, among others.

At one point, she was asked the following question about the last four years of the Biden-Harris administration, "If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?" to which the Democrat responded that "there is not a thing that comes to mind."

Harris added that she has "been part of most of the decisions that have had an impact." Both Republicans and Donald Trump's campaign have made much of the fact that an eventual Harris presidency would be just like Biden's, so they were quick to spread the snippet of her response on social media.

Recently, Biden tied Harris to his administration. He did so from the White House press briefing room while taking questions from reporters. "We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done," the president expressed.

As with the Harris clip, the Trump campaign spread it on their social media platforms, where they accompanied it with the following text: "Biden is Kamala. Kamala is Biden."

Scott Jennings, CNN Republican analyst and very active on social media, was another of the high-profile names who reacted to the president's words.

"He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it's just incredible," he wrote on his X account.