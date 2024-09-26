In an umpteenth mix-up, Biden tells world leaders "Welcome to Washington" during speech in New York

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

President Joe Biden fouled up again before world leaders this Wednesday in his most recent speech in Manhattan, New York.

According to various press correspondents present at the event, Biden apparently forgot he was in Manhattan and told world leaders "Welcome to Washington," causing bewilderment in the room.

The New York Post published a video of the moment, where Biden, in addition to greeting the leaders present, spoke about the reconstruction of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. Welcome to Washington," Biden said at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, near the iconic Chrysler Building.

"Fellow leaders, friends, for 944 days [Russian President Vladimir} Putin has waged his vicious onslaught against Ukraine," the president immediately continued, not initially realizing his mistake.

The Manhattan event coincided with the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Biden gave his final speech on Tuesday attempting to defend his foreign policy record and addressing key issues such as the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, the Russia-Ukraine war and the highly criticized U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At Wednesday's event, Biden spoke before Zelensky, whom he introduced as "Mr. President" without using his last name.

The event gained notoriety because in July when the U.S. president introduced Zelensky as "President Putin," leaving a room full of world leaders completely stunned.

This was the mistake the president made just hours before he called Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump."

Biden's public gaffes have become more frequent in the past year, generating growing concern among Americans who consider him too old to hold such an important office.

Democrats, while long ignoring criticism of Biden's mental and physical health status, eventually joined the criticism and led him to resign his presidential candidacy after the first debate against Trump, where the president's lackluster performance came across as erratic.

The debate debacle, coupled with his dismal performance in the polls, led to the entire party, including bigwigs and donors, turning their backs on him.

Biden ended up resigning and endorsing his vice president, Harris.

Now some politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, are calling on the president to resign because of his unfitness for office in their view.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately," House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said in July.

Johnson's colleague, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), was one of the Democrats who questioned Biden's ability to continue in office.

"I doubt the president’s judgment about his health, his fitness to do the job, and whether he is the one making important decisions about our country, rather than unelected advisers," she said days earlier. “Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job.”