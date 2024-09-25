Fewer regulations, lower taxes and the "manufacturing renaissance": Trump details his economic plan in Georgia

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump returned to Georgia to release more details of his economic plan. Among other things, the Republican candidate for president promised to remove regulations, lower taxes and boost the "manufacturing renaissance." At the same time, he confirmed his good relationship with the state's governor, Brian Kemp, with whom he had some strong clashes in the past.

The former president received a standing ovation at his rally in Savannah, a charming port city that happens to be the fifth most populous in the state. There, he promised prosperity to its residents from his economic agenda for an eventual second term.

"Georgia and Savannah are going to be right in the center of the action. We’re going to rebuild our manufacturing, and it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen fast and beautifully. For years, Americans have watched as our country was stripped of jobs and wealth, and our companies were sold off to foreign countries. You’ve been watching, and it’s been a horror show," he said.

By way of a response to critics of his economic agenda, particularly on the impact of tariffs on prices, he assured that the centerpiece of his economic plan would be a tax cut for companies that base their manufacturing operations in the United States.

"The centerpiece of my plan for a manufacturing renaissance will be a 15% Made in America Tax Rate, cutting the business tax from 21% to 15%, but only for those who make their product in the USA," the Republican explained.

"We will set up special zones on federal land with ultra-low taxes and regulations for American producers. These will be ideal spots for relocating entire industries that we have taken in from other countries," Trump added.

The idea is similar to his Opportunity Zones policy, which offered attractive tax incentives to companies that set up shop in specific communities, creating jobs in what Trump described as the "forgotten places" of the country.

At the same time, Trump spoke of taxing automobiles crossing the border with Mexico at a rate of 100%. However, he said that producers will be able to get rid of the tariff if they build a plant in the United States.

"It’ll be like it was 50 years ago, and these jobs will become roaring back, and they’re going to — we’re going to be making autos at a level that before we’ll be making cars bigger, better, more beautiful, stronger and faster than ever before. Billions of people around the globe will soon be buying products proudly stamped, ‘Made in the USA,’” he exclaimed.

Trump also confirmed his reconciliation with Governor Brian Kemp, whom he thanked for his support, from Savannah, calling him "fantastic."