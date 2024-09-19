House approves bill to allow deportation of illegal immigrants with sex crime records

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would require the government to enact deportation of illegal immigrants with a history of sex crimes. The legislation, pushed by Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, had the support of more than 50 Democrats. It will now move to the Senate, where Democrats currently hold the majority.

The Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act(HR 7909), passed with 266 votes in favor and 168 against. There were 51 Democrats who joined all the Republicans present to advance Mace's legislation.

According to the congresswoman's website, her creation aims to "protect women and girls by ensuring that illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes or domestic violence, or those who admit to committing such crimes, are deemed inadmissible to the United States."

To do so, it would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to make "aliens" convicted of or who have committed sex crimes or domestic violence "inadmissible and deportable."

"We are fed up with headlines about women losing their lives or becoming victims of assailants who trespassed into our country illegally under the Biden-Harris border crisis. This legislation sends a strong message: if you are an illegal who has committed acts of violence against women, you will not find sanctuary here," Mace said after the vote.

Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, also celebrated the half-sanction of Mace's bill.

"The Biden-Harris border crisis has made daily life less safe for American women. They engineered this crisis, ignored efforts to solve it, and have refused to deport those who commit heinous crimes against American citizens. As crime by illegal aliens continues to rise, I commend Rep. Mace’s proactive leadership in ensuring the rule of law is followed. H.R. 7909 will keep America safe since the Biden-Harris Administration will not," he said.

Jerry Nadler, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, was one of the Democrats who did not go along with the bill. He even called it an attempt to "scapegoat and sow fear about immigrants."

"Sexual offenses and domestic violence are serious crimes, and if this bill fixed some gap in current law, I would have no problem supporting this legislation. But that is not the case here. In reality, the redundancies in this bill all but assure that no additional dangerous individuals would face immigration consequences if it were to become law," he said during one of the debates on the legislation in the lower House.