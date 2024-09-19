Fourteen Republicans shoot down Mike Johnson's latest proposal to avert a government shutdown

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

Mike Johnson clashed with fellow Republicans in his latest attempt to avert a government shutdown. His proposal was defeated thanks to fourteen congressmen who crossed the aisle to vote with the Democrats. If Congress fails to advance a proposal by September 30, the first shutdown since 2019 will occur.

Facing pressure from Senate Republicans, the House Speaker attempted to move forward with his government funding plan, which combined a six-month Continuing Resolution (CR) with the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE). This legislation would require proof of citizenship for voter registration.

As for the CR, it is a stopgap funding bill and is often used as a way to buy a little more time in order to give lawmakers more flexibility to craft a final funding proposal.

Johnson's initiative was defeated in the Upper House with 220 votes against and only 202 in favor. Fourteen Republicans voted along with nearly all Democrats, as three of them chose to go along with Johnson's proposal.

"We ran the play. It was the best play. It was the right one. And so now we go back to the playbook, draw up another play, and we’ll come up with a solution. I’m already talking to colleagues about their many ideas," the House speaker declared after the vote, also adding that the proposal will arrive later this week.

“We have time to fix the situation, and we’ll get right to it. I’m disappointed. I know this was the right thing to do, and I think the American people are gonna let a lot of the folks that voted no tonight hear their concerns about it," he added.

The 14 Republicans who shot down Johnson's proposal to avert a government shutdown

Jim Banks (IN)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Lauren Boebert (CO)

Tim Burchett (TN)

Eli Crane (AZ)

Matt Gaetz (FL)

Wesley Hunt (TX)

Doug Lamborn (CO)

Nancy Mace (SC)

Cory Mills (FL)

Mike Rogers (AL)

Matt Rosendale (MT)

Gregory Steube (FL)

Beth Van Duyne (TX)

As for Democrats, Donald Davis, Jared Golden and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez voted for the Speaker's proposal.

How does Donald Trump feel about the government shutdown?

Donald Trump weighed in on the possibility of a government shutdown on his social media and encouraged congressional Republicans to stand firm on the SAVE Act.

"If Republicans in the House, and in the Senate, do not get absolute assurances on Election Security, they SHOULD NOT, IN ANY WAY, SHAPE OR MANNER, MOVE FORWARD WITH A CONTINUING BUDGET RESOLUTION. THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO "BACKFILL" VOTER REGISTRATIONS WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS. DON'T ALLOW IT - SHUT IT DOWN!!!" he expressed on Truth Social.