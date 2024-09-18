House approves $3 billion to cover shortfall at Department of Veterans Affairs

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

The House of Representatives passed legislation to cover the shortfall in the Department of Veterans Affairs, currently led by Denis McDonough, who also served as chief of staff during part of the Obama administration. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to receive bipartisan support.

The legislation was pushed by Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA), who celebrated its passage via a statement.

"We’re not just throwing money at the problem. This bill includes critical oversight measures to ensure that every dollar is spent appropriately, and we’re going to get answers about how the VA allowed this to happen in the first place. Our veterans deserve better than bureaucratic failures, and we owe it to them to fix this broken system," he said.

At the same time, the congressman took direct aim at the Biden-Harris administration for the budget situation at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"The Biden-Harris administration’s reckless handling of the VA budget has created a massive shortfall that puts veterans' benefits at risk. Our veterans deserve better than broken promises and budget mismanagement. That's why my bill provides the necessary funding to prevent any disruptions to benefits and demands accountability. Our veterans must never be left behind," he added on a post on his X account.

As for the legislation, it includes $2.9 billion in funding, of which $2.3 billion will go to the Veterans Benefits Administration for compensation and pensions. The remaining $597 million will go to readjustment benefits.

The Department of Veterans Affairs had been pushing for extra funding since before Sept. 20.

"Every day past the 20th increases the risk that we are not able to pay on time," Joshua Jacobs, undersecretary for VA benefits, noted on the matter at a recent oversight hearing held by the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

What will happen in the Senate?

Jon Tester (D-MT), head of the subcommittee that oversees the Department of Defense's annual funding, told The Hill that he expects his colleagues to act quickly to pass the legislation in the Senate.

"We’ll see. Obstructionists can obstruct, but I think it’s a bad mistake if they do," added the senator, who will seek re-election in November against Republican Tim Sheehy.

Republican John Boozman (R-AR), one of the contenders to succeed Mitch McConnell as Republican leader in the Senate, expressed similar sentiments.

"My hope would be that they send it over here and we do it by unanimous consent. If not, then we need to take whatever time, starting immediately, to get it pleased," he stated.