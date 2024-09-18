Trump supporters say they'd lay down their lives for him: 'If somebody was to shoot at Trump, I'd get in the line of fire to save his life'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

The recent attempted attack on Donald Trump, the second in just two months, provoked an immediate reaction among his most loyal supporters. Despite the growing tension and threats, many of his supporters renewed their support, and some claimed to be willing to do whatever it took to protect the former president.

"Get in the line of fire to save his life"

Donald Owen, a 71-year-old retiree and former auto worker, expressed his unwavering support while on his way to a campaign event in Flint, Michigan. "If somebody was to shoot at Trump, I'd be the first to jump up and try to get in the line of fire to save his life," Owen said, stressing that in his view, the former president's life is "more important" than his own.

"God has got his back"

For many Trump supporters, the former president is not only a political figure but a symbol of perseverance and determination. John Russell, a 53-year-old voter who has attended 25 Trump events, is confident the former president will continue on his path to the White House despite recent attempted attacks. "God has got his back," Russell affirmed.

Rachelle Cooper, 42, also showed her strong support for Trump and stressed the urgency of addressing problems such as rising gas and food prices. Despite the threats, she assured that she feels safe at the former president's events, confident that security is guaranteed for all attendees.

Accountability for Democrats

Many Trump supporters blame his political opponents for the attacks against the former president. Owen and other attendees at the event placed the blame squarely on Democrats, citing the "rhetoric" of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as key factors. "They're doing everything they can to stop him because they know he's going to win," Russell said, underscoring the belief that the attacks are part of a strategy to curb Trump's growing popularity.

Trump himself accuses his political opponents of fomenting a climate of hate and polarization. In the wake of Sunday's thwarted attack, the former president suggests that these attempts to halt his campaign reflect desperation among Democrats, who fear his growing popularity among voters.