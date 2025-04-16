Prosecutor Letitia James is referred to the DOJ for potential prosecution on mortgage fraud allegations

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 15 de abril, 2025

New York Attorney General Letitia James was shocked Tuesday by allegations of mortgage fraud by the Trump administration.

According to documents obtained by Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), William Pulte, sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, charging prosecutor James with "mortgage fraud."

According to documents cited by Ingraham, Pulte sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi claiming that James allegedly appeared to falsify records in order to qualify for loans or receive favorable terms for financial credit.

Pulte noted that James declared a property in Virginia as his primary residence while still a New York prosecutor. He also mentioned a property in New York that James allegedly misclassified as a four-unit structure instead of a five-unit one. According to Pulte, these discrepancies could have allowed him to access more favorable loan terms.

In addition to the possible misclassifications of his properties, the documents also indicate that James listed his father as his "husband" when filing an estate tax return, according to a report by the New York Post.

The tabloid also reported that, in 1983 and 2000, records show that James and her father were listed as "husband and wife" in the acquisition of a property.

Professor Jonathan Turley said the allegation, if credible, would generate some irony around the figure of prosecutor James, who in 2022 gained national notoriety after filing a civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top leadership.

"This is a person who prosecuted Trump for everything short of ripping a label off a mattress, and among the charges that were brought in New York, in just the civil but the criminal case, was making false or misleading statements to financial institutions," Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, told Ingraham. "As for James, if we apply the Letitia James standard that she created, there'd be little question here. This seems pretty straightforward."

Last year, in the wake of her indictment, the prosecutor James re-entered the news cycles frequently for appearing in the courtroom throughout the trial, celebrating Trump's prosecution in the Manhattan criminal trial on the 34 counts of falsifying business records.