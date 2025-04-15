Trump: ‘China needs to make a deal with us’

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump blamed China for the situation being faced by US farmers amid the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump pointed directly to the Chinese regime's handling of the tariffs. He also denounced the breach of a key agreement with US aircraft giant Boeing.

"Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War," the president said on the social network.

The president argued that the same thing happened in his first term:

"China was brutal to our Farmers, I [urged] these Patriots to just hold on, and a great trade deal was made. I rewarded our farmers with a payment of $28 Billion Dollars, all through the China deal. It was a great transaction for the USA, until Crooked Joe Biden came in and didn’t enforce it."

He also blamed Joe Biden's administration for China's attitude. He maintained that he will defend US interests regardless of the situation.

After posting that message on Truth Social, the president issued a statement that was read by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, in which he noted that it is in China's hands to reach a deal.

"The ball is in China's court: China needs to make a deal with us, we don't have to make a deal with them," a Trump statement claims.