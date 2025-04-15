Illegal immigrant convicted of brutal murder of Rachel Morin

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de abril, 2025

A fugitive from El Salvador was convicted Monday of the 2023 murder of a woman who was attacked while exercising on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

According to WBFF FOX Baltimore, prosecutors alleged that Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 24, was carrying out a planned attack at the time when he pulled Rachel Morin off her route, slammed her head against nearby rocks, raped her and hid her body in a drainage culvert.

According to Randolph Rice, an attorney representing Morin's relatives, the Salvadoran was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual assault and kidnapping.

Trump holds Biden administration accountable

Donald Trump celebrated the verdict on Truth Social saying, "The illegal criminal, who was allowed into our country by the corrupt Joe Biden, was convicted of the heinous murder of Rachel Morin."

The president said that "the fake news should focus on the beautiful life and tragic death of this mother from Maryland, instead of the so-called 'father of Maryland,' who is actually a member of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and a foreign terrorist from El Salvador."

Trump concluded his message by stating that the new Administration is committed to "protecting women" like Morin across the country and stated that they will deport "murderers, rapists, and illegal criminals"

Trump and Bukele work together to eradicate terrorism

This weekend, the Trump Administration deported to El Salvador 10 illegal immigrants accused of being members of the MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gangs, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The action took place Saturday night, prior to the meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele.

During the meeting between the two presidents, Trump reaffirmed the collaboration between the United States and El Salvador to tackle illegal immigration.

"Something terrible happened. We had a government that allowed free entry of people into our country ... from all over the world ... they were coming from the gangs of Venezuela ... it's a sin what they did, and you are helping us, and we appreciate it," Trump told Bukele.