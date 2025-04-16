Curry and Butler shine as Warriors beat Grizzlies and make playoffs

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2025

The Golden State Warriors secured their spot in the first round of the Playoffs with a thrilling 121-116 Play-In victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Waiting for them in the decisive phase are the Houston Rockets, who finished second in the Western Conference standings.

As for the Grizzlies, they'll have a second chance to reach the Playoffs this Friday, when they face the winner of the Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks game in a win-or-go-home face off.

It was the veteran leadership of the Warriors’ two stars that made the difference. Stephen Curry (37 points) and Jimmy Butler (38 points) took command of the offense, combining for more than half of the team’s total points and leading the charge for the California squad.

"He always saves the day, so composed, so calm. He was a huge part of this win," Butler said about Curry after the game.

The Grizzlies' efforts, despite battling until the final buzzer, ultimately fell short. Five players scored in double figures, led by Desmond Bane with 30 points and Zach Edey, who added 14 points and 17 rebounds. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s star Ja Morant had a quieter night by his standards, finishing with 22 points and dealing with discomfort in his right ankle.

The Magic are heading to the playoffs

With a strong start and a dominant final quarter, the Orlando Magic cruised past the Atlanta Hawks 120–95 at the Kia Center, securing their spot in the playoffs.

The Florida-based franchise will face the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, in the first round. Meanwhile, the Hawks will need to defeat either the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat to stay in the running for the championship.

Though he didn't start, Cole Anthony (26 points) was the standout player for the Magic. Meanwhile, their star player, Paolo Banchero (17 points), had a quieter game than usual. Franz Wagner contributed with a solid double-double, posting 13 points and 13 rebounds.

On the visiting side, Trae Young was the lone bright spot for the Hawks, finishing with 28 points.