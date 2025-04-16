Noem announced that El Salvador became the first Central American country to join the US streamlined entry program

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de abril, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced via her X account that El Salvador has become the first country in Central America to join the Global Entry program. The initiative allows citizens of participating countries to expedite their entry into the United States through streamlined immigration procedures. "@CBP is announcing a Global Entry partnership with El Salvador, making El Salvador one of our 20 partner countries whose citizens can apply for Global Entry membership. This partnership will enhance the speed and accuracy of the arrival process, while protecting national security at the same time. A great step in our partnership with El Salvador," Noem wrote.

The homeland security secretary's message came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office. During their summit, the two leaders discussed key issues affecting both nations, including illegal immigration and security. At one point, President Trump praised Bukele in front of dozens of reporters, saying, "I have an excellent relationship with this man. I have the best relationship with him.... I have known him since he was very young."

Benefits for both countries

In its official statement, CBP outlined the benefits of El Salvador joining the Global Entry program, emphasizing advantages for both countries. "Global Entry partnerships enhance security and promote bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural exchange by allowing pre-vetted, low-risk citizens of El Salvador expedited customs and immigration processing upon arrival to the United States. Salvadoran Global Entry applicants will undergo rigorous and recurring vetting by both the U.S. and Salvadoran authorities, including an in-person interview by a CBP Officer before initial enrollment. To maintain low-risk traveler status, Global Entry members must not violate any of the program’s terms and conditions. Program violations will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges," CBP said.

El Salvador’s inclusion in the Global Entry program comes just months after President Bukele’s government formally began the application process. The announcement surprised many in the region—not only because there had been no clear signs that the Trump administration would approve the request so quickly, but also because Costa Rica was widely expected to be the first Central American country to join. Costa Rica formally began its own application process in August 2023.