State Department eliminated millions in grants to promote leftist agenda in foreign media

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de abril, 2025

The State Department reported that it eliminated at least 214 million dollars earmarked for overseas media.

At issue were some 139 taxpayer-funded grants that promoted, among other things, "newsroom sustainability" in Moldova, "media diversity" in the United Kingdom and "environmental resilience" in Armenia.

In addition, funding also included a $1 million grant to "channel freelancers' rights" in Brazil, and a $750,000 grant to "build the movement led by migrant domestic workers" in Lebanon.

The funding cut was confirmed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who posted the information on his X account.

"We are cleaning up the mess the previous administration left and rebuilding an agency that's focused on putting America First," Rubio wrote in a message in which he detailed that US taxpayers should not fund such initiatives.

An internal memo, obtained by Free Beacon, showed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) conducted the "supplemental review of remaining foreign assistance grant programs" after the State Department completed its initial foreign funding review in late February.