State Department eliminated millions in grants to promote leftist agenda in foreign media
Among the cuts were overseas media resources for sustainability in Moldova and "diversity" in the United Kingdom. "We are cleaning up the mess left behind by the previous Administration and rebuilding an agency focused on putting America first," Secretary Marco Rubio said in reporting the move.
The State Department reported that it eliminated at least 214 million dollars earmarked for overseas media.
At issue were some 139 taxpayer-funded grants that promoted, among other things, "newsroom sustainability" in Moldova, "media diversity" in the United Kingdom and "environmental resilience" in Armenia.
In addition, funding also included a $1 million grant to "channel freelancers' rights" in Brazil, and a $750,000 grant to "build the movement led by migrant domestic workers" in Lebanon.
The funding cut was confirmed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who posted the information on his X account.
Under my direction, the @StateDept has canceled another 139 grants worth $214 million.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 15, 2025
The American taxpayers should not be funding misguided programs like “Building the Migrant Domestic Worker-Led Movement” in Lebanon or “Get the Trolls Out!” in the United Kingdom.
"We are cleaning up the mess the previous administration left and rebuilding an agency that's focused on putting America First," Rubio wrote in a message in which he detailed that US taxpayers should not fund such initiatives.
An internal memo, obtained by Free Beacon, showed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) conducted the "supplemental review of remaining foreign assistance grant programs" after the State Department completed its initial foreign funding review in late February.