New House bill aims to strengthen ties between US, Israel, Greece, Cyprus

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 15 de abril, 2025

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers from New Jersey and New York introduced legislation designed to strengthen security in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The American-Hellenic-Israeli Eastern Mediterranean Counterterrorism and Maritime Security Partnership Act is designed to strengthen ties among the United States, Israel, Greece and Cyprus.

“The growing strategic partnership” between the four countries “has been a tremendous boon to our shared interests in the eastern Mediterranean, strengthening our ability to combat terrorism,” stated Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.).

“Whether in the eastern Mediterranean or elsewhere, there is simply no substitute for robust U.S. leadership and strong cooperation with our allies,” the Jewish congressman stated.

The legislation would set up joint training programs on counterterrorism and maritime security cooperation, improve U.S. military facilities in Greece and Cyprus and remove any remaining arms restrictions on Cyprus, part of which still houses Turkish forces.

“Enhancing cooperation in counterterrorism and maritime security between the United States, Greece, Israel and Cyprus is vital, and we must continue to strengthen this partnership,” stated Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.).

The bill also is sponsored by Reps. Tom Kean (R-N.J.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.).

B’nai B’rith International stated that the new legislation would “bolster the working relationship between the United States and its democratic allies in the Greece-Cyprus-Israel democratic triangle” and would “promote stability and counter emerging threats in one of the world’s most strategically vital regions.”

©️JNS