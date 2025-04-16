Hong Kong responds to Trump's "bullying" tariffs and suspends shipment of goods to the U.S.

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de abril, 2025

The postal service of Hong Kong, Hongkong Post, suspended mail services to the United States and those shipments containing its products. The move was announced amid rising trade tensions, and they even called the tariffs of the Trump administration "abusive." While they suspended with immediate effect maritime shipments, they will wait a few days to suspend air shipments as well.

The company explained their reasons through a harsh statement, in which they criticized the White House's tariff maneuvers.

It all began on April 8, when the president signed an executive order that tripled the tariffs on products worth less than $800 shipped from China, including Hong Kong. Previously these were exempt from tariffs.

"The US is unreasonable, bullying, and imposing tariffs abusively. Hongkong Post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the US and will suspend the acceptance of postal items containing goods destined for the US."

The measure took effect immediately, suspending "the acceptance of surface mail items containing goods destined for the United States." In turn, airmail will suspend acceptance of shipments as of April 27.

As for airmail, Hongkong Post will suspend acceptance of airmail items containing goods destined for the U.S. from April 27. Other postal items containing only documents, without goods, will not be affected.

"For sending items to the US, the public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US's unreasonable and bullying acts. Other postal items containing documents only without goods will not be affected," they said.