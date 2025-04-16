An advisor to Pete Hegseth was removed from his duties for alleged unauthorized disclosure of information

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de abril, 2025

Dan Caldwell, a close adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was suspended and temporarily removed from his duties Tuesday after allegations surfaced that he released classified information without clearance, official sources confirmed.

Investigation for leaks reaches a trusted figure

The decision comes in the context of an internal investigation into leaks within the Pentagon. Although specific details about the content of the information disclosed have not been released, an official confirmed that Caldwell's suspension is directly related to this investigation.

The Department of Defense launched the investigation last month after detecting the improper circulation of sensitive material related to national security. In an official memo, the department's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, indicated that polygraphs would be used to identify those responsible as part of the process.

"The use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy," Kasper wrote. The document also notes that anyone identified as responsible for a leak will face possible criminal charges.

So far, Caldwell has not responded to requests for comment or issued public statements about his suspension.

Background and political position

Prior to joining the administration, Caldwell worked for policy analysis organizations such as Defense Priorities and Concerned Veterans for America, the latter formerly led by Hegseth himself. Both groups are characterized by a more reserved view on foreign policy, focused on reducing the U.S. military presence abroad.

Among the proposals advocated by Caldwell are the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, as well as a decrease in military deployment in Europe.