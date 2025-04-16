Joe Biden reappeared publicly and criticized Trump for 'attacking' social security

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de abril, 2025

Joe Biden reappeared publicly on January 20 and gave his first political speech since leaving the White House. The former Democratic president spoke at the ACRD Convention in Chicago, where he harshly criticized Donald Trump for "attacking" Social Security. He even claimed that the Republican "axed" such programs.

Although Biden had already publicly shown himself after leaving the Oval Room, he did so mainly on some shows. He had not opined on the country's current political situation. This time, he took aim at Trump for his government cutback policies.

"Social Security is more than a government program. It’s a sacred promise we made as a nation. 73 million Americans receive Social Security. We must never, ever betray that trust, or turn our backs on that obligation," the Democrat said.

"In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. They’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing an additional 7,000 employees out the door in that time," he added.

Biden starred in some moments that went viral on social media. He began speaking before the end of the music and made a strange comment about African-Americans in Pennsylvania: "I've never seen hardly any black people in Scranton at the time... I remember seeing kids going by at the time called colored kids on the bus going by."

President Trump even posted this excerpt on his Truth Social account, where he simply posted the video without any comments.

The Trump administration's response: "Biden is lying to Americans"

In addition to the president's, from the Social Security Administration (SSA) X account, they took aim at Biden for his statements in Chicago.

"Former President Joe Biden is lying to Americans. Here are the facts: President Trump has repeatedly promised to protect Social Security and ensure higher-take home pay for seniors by ending taxation on Social Security benefits," they said.

"A SSA Inspector General report released while Joe Biden was President found $72 billion in improper payments from fiscal years 2015 through 2022. Over 2 million illegal aliens were assigned SSNs in fiscal year 2024 alone," they added.