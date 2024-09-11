Fact Check: Trump shares on social media neighbors' complaints and police audio about immigrants eating pets in Ohio

Donald Trump during the debate on ABC along with meme posts on Truth Social. ABC News/ ZUMA Press / Cordon Press / Truth Social .

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

One of the highlights of the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was the Republican candidate's claim that Haitian immigrants "are eating pets" in Springfield, Ohio. Quickly, the moderators debunked the information citing city authorities as a source amid laughter from Kamala. The anecdote, whose purpose was to exemplify the immigration crisis provoked by the border czarina and her boss Biden ended up becoming one of the highlights of the head-to-head, with media and network users marking it as fake news. However, the president shared on his Truth Social account a series of police audio and complaints from neighbors confirming his allegation.

Without saying a word about the matter, the mogul began sharing this content on his account, starting with a recording of a woman allegedly killing and devouring her neighbor's cat:

Next, the Republican candidate uploaded a neighbor's phone complaint to Clark County police:

Finally, news from The Federalist backing him with an exclusive of the police audio about the facts on the event that is at the origin of all the controversy:

Trump takes jokes with humor

However, Trump himself took the viralization of this issue with humor, sharing memes with pets and geese with his millions of followers: