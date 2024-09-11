Will there be a Round 2? Trump leaves his participation up in the air as Fox offers to host next debate

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

The first debate -given the active participation of the moderators it can't really be called a one-on-one- between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump may have been the of the campaign. While from the Democratic candidate's team (she still won't face the press 52 days after her jab at Biden) quickly called for another opportunity, the former president appeared before the media without making it clear whether he would accept. Just in case, Fox News has already offered to host, and even suggesting potential moderators: Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

Trump considered that he had conducted his "best debate ever" and boasted that he had been able to prevail against the coordinated attack of the - alleged - moderators along with his rival: "I thought it was very good. We had three against one, but I anticipated it."

Trump: "I won the debate, I think maybe I shouldn't do it"

Asked about holding a third debate -the second against Kamala-, the former president was elusive, assuring that the Democratic hopeful wants a rematch after losing the matchup on ABC:

"She wants it because she lost. I don't know. I have to think about it. But if I won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said we want another debate. That's... you know what happens when you're a prizefighter, and you lose? You immediately want a new fight. Maybe if it was on a fair network, I would do that."

Fox presents his candidacy

A statement that was quickly seized upon by Fox to present its candidacy to host the next face-to-face between the two contenders, should it finally take place. In fact, through a communiqué signed by FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace and Vice President of Politics Jessica Loker, it even goes so far as to propose dates and moderators:

"Now that the first debate is underway between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, FOX News Media is re-upping its proposal. As the Harris Campaign has stated, the American people will have another opportunity to see both on stage in October. Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate."

The network's proposed datesthat coincide with the start of early in-person voting in several of the swing states, such as October 9 in Arizona, October 15 in Georgia and October 16 in North Carolina.