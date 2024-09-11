The campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris requested a second round with former President Donald Trump moments after the end of the controversial debate hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia.. In a brief statement, Harris-Walz campaign Chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon said the Democratic vice president won the debate and proved she is fit to take over as "commander-in-chief.". "Tonight, Vice President Harris commanded the stage on every single issue that matters to the American people. Americans saw exactly what kind of President Kamala Harris will be: one who offers a New Way Forward for the country, who will be a president for all Americans, and who will turn the page once and for all on the darkness and division of Donald Trump. And she reminded the American people that she is the only candidate in this race ready to serve as our next Commander-in-Chief," she said.. Dillon then charged at Trump, who had an uncomfortable night, not only facing off against Harris, but also with ABC moderators who challenged, interrupted and corrected him throughout the night.. By a tally of various media outlets and journalists, moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis interrupted Trump nearly a dozen times. In contrast, Harris had a quiet night, without having to deal with a hostile attitude from the hosts, a situation that was widely criticized on social media by journalists and conservative activists.. "Donald Trump was totally incoherent. He was angry and rattled, and it all began when Vice President Harris held him accountable for his record overturning Roe v. Wade and harming women nationwide. Trump refused to say he would veto a national abortion ban," said Dillon, who then attacked the former president for his response related to the events of Jan. 6 and wrongly linked him to Project 2025, which Trump has debunked on multiple occasions.. Finally, Harris' campaign chairwoman called for a second debate, challenging former President Trump to accept the new round on stage:. "Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backwards with Trump. That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?" she wrote.. The Harris campaign's request comes at a delicate time for the vice president, who has dropped significantly in the polls after the "honeymoon" following the 2024 Democratic National Convention ended.