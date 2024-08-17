JD Vance's plane had to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee due to a technical problem

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de agosto, 2024

The plane carrying JD Vance had to land unexpectedly in Milwaukee due to a technical malfunction. Donald Trump's running mate was traveling to Cincinnati when, shortly after takeoff, the plane had to return to the ground because of a problem with the vehicle's door seal.

According to the Ohio senator's campaign spokeswoman Taylor Van Kirk, the plane returned to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport before continuing on to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. "The pilot reported that there was a problem with the door seal," he said in a statement.

Vance was in Wisconsin to deliver a speech to the Milwaukee Police Association, a union of about 1,500 members that endorsed the Republican nomination. He was on the plane with his wife, Usha, a group of aides, Secret Service agents, journalists and his German shepherd, Atlas.

According to public records, the plane in question is 22 years old and, after landing, remained on the runway for just under an hour.

This is the third aircraft mishap involving the Trump campaign. The most recent involved the former president and took place on August 9 in Montana. Trump was heading to the city of Bozeman, when he had to be diverted to Billings, located 229 kilometers further east. The Republican's campaign released a video of the landing in the Treasure State, although it made no mention of the diversion because of a mechanical malfunction.

As for Vance, he recently took aim at Tim Walz for turning down his offer of a second debate between the running mates hosted by CNN. "Tim Walz refuses to deploy!" he first wrote making a joke playing with the governor's controversial military record.

"In all seriousness, if you want to be vice president of the United States, you should address the American people directly. A debate is an opportunity to make your case to the voters without a teleprompter or script. I can't imagine why anyone would say no," added the Ohio senator.