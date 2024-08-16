Walz rejects Vance's proposal for a second debate for Sept. 18 on CNN

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

Tim Walz refused the invitation from JD Vance for a second debate between the vice presidential candidates. The Democratic campaign made it clear that there would only be one debate between Walz and Vance, set for Oct. 1 and hosted by CBS News. The Republican regretted the decision and posted a disclaimer on his X account.

Minutes after the news broke that both campaigns had agreed to a first debate, Vance assured that he had also accepted CNN's proposal for a second encounter on Sept. 18.

However, Michael Tyler, communications director for Harris-Walz, took it upon himself to release a statement clarifying that he would only participate in a total of three debates: two presidential and one vice presidential.

"The debate over debates is over," he wrote, later adding: "Voters deserve to see the candidates for the highest office in the land share their competing visions for our nature. The more they play games, the more insecure and unserious Trump and Vance reveal themselves to be to the American people."

"I can't imagine why anyone would say no"

Moments after it became known that Walz had declined the invitation, Vance posted a disclaimer on his X. account formerly known as Twitter. "Tim Walz refuses to deploy!," he first wrote by way of mockery.

In all seriousness, if you want to be the VP of the United States, you should make your pitch directly to the American people. A debate is an opportunity to take your case to voters without a teleprompter or a script. Can't imagine why anyone would say no," the Ohio senator added.

For the time being, the two will face each other on Oct. 1 in the only vice presidential debate, while Harris only agreed to two meetings with Trump: one for Sept. 10 and a second for a date to be set in October.