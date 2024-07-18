JD Vance appeals to his roots in an emotional speech at the Republican National Convention

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-18T03:52:33.000Z"}

JD Vance accepted the Republican nomination for vice president in the final round of the third day of the Republican National Convention. The Ohio senator and now Donald Trump's running mate reviewed his life story, remarked on the former president's accomplishments, trashed Joe Biden and indulged in an emotional moment with his mother.

Introduced by his wife, Usha, the Ohio senator entered to a standing ovation from the audience. Without much beating around the bush, he began by accepting the party's nomination for vice president.

He then recalled the assassination attempt on his running mate. "Look at that picture of him (the one with the fist), defiant, with his fist in the air. When Trump stood on that field in Pennsylvania, all of America stood with him. And what did he call us to do for our country? To fight. To fight for America," Vance said of Trump's gesture of raising his fist and encouraging his rally attendees to "fight."

In the minutes that followed, Vance appealed to his life story in what appeared to be a summary of the autobiography that brought him to national fame, "Hillbily Ellegy." He recalled his early days in poverty in Middletown, Ohio, where he was rescued from the streets by his grandmother, "Mamaw," who even threatened to run over one of Vance's friends with her car if he didn't stop hanging out with him since she considered him a bad influence on her grandson.

"Trump represents America's last hope"

The Republican also built up the kind of leader America needs, which he personified in Donald Trump, one who "fights to bring back our great American businesses."

"President Trump represents America's last hope to restore that which, if lost, will never be found again. A country where a middle-class guy, born far from power can stand on this stage as the next vice president," Vance added.

Trump's running mate made several mentions of the Rust Belt, the Republican campaign's target for the November election.

In one of the night's most emotional moments, Vance pointed to his mother, who watched proudly from the stands. "That's my boy," the senator's mother whispered to Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, as those in attendance applauded her.

"I will be a vice president who will never forget where he came from"

Vance delivered a full-throated defense of Trump's policy agenda, promising to protect local workers and industries, always prioritizing "buy American."

"Mr. President, I will never take for granted the trust you placed in me. And what an honor it is to be able to help you embody the extraordinary vision you have for this country," he continued, staring toward the box where Trump stood.

"I promise you something, to all the forgotten communities, I will be a vice president who will never forget where he came from. And for every day of the next four years that I walk in the White House alongside President Trump, I will do it for you, for your family, for your future and for this great country," Vance ended his speech.