Ken Paxton threatens to sue the city of Dallas if they don't allow guns at Texas State Fair

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 16 de agosto, 2024

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave the city of Dallas 15 days to reverse the ban on carrying guns at the Texas State Fair.

The fair is one of the oldest in the country - it claims to be the oldest - and promises to celebrate "all things Texan" in a 24-day event. The NGO that organizes the event introduced a rule this year to ban the carrying of guns.

Paxton said that because the fairgrounds where the fair is held, Fair Park, is owned by the city of Dallas and therefore public, license to carry holders cannot be prevented from accessing it with their guns.

"The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful," Paxton contended. "Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise I will see them in court."

In a letter sent to City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, Paxton's office warned that, trial by trial, penalties could be between $1,000 and $1,500 per violation per day.

A new gun policy

Fair organizers explained that the ban covers "all firearms" and both "concealed carry and open carry," plus a list of weapons such as explosives and 5.5-inch-long daggers. The only ones excluded from the ban are law enforcement officers.

They also promised to be working "diligently" to enforce compliance with the new rule. The implementation plan includes "ample training" for their employees and investment in a weapons detection system at the entrances, to which both individuals and bags will have to be subjected.

Although they do not hide the unprecedented nature of the ban, the Fair assures that every year it makes changes to its security system and points to other fairs - Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and Rodeo Austin - that also implement it.

They also argue that the NGO that organizes it is a private entity, so it can establish prohibitions on carrying if they wish.

Despite not mentioning the event during the announcement of the new measure, behind the decision may be the shooting that occurred during the fair last year. The suspect, Cameron Turner, shot and wounded three people. He did not have a license for the gun he entered the event with, according to available information.

Texas lawmakers protest: "Anything but a celebration of Texas"

Some 70 state lawmakers signed a letter earlier this week calling on the fair to reverse the brand-new policy because it "will make your patrons less safe."

"Gun free zones are magnets for crime because they present less of a threat to those who seek to do evil," argued local politicians, before pointing out that the move went against the state's grain:

"The State Fair of Texas cliams to be a 'celebration of all things Texas,' yet this new policy is anything but a celebration of Texas."

"Texans have the right to protect themselves, and this policy runs counter to everything our state stands for," argued Cole Hefner, a Texas House representative. "It’s time the State Fair lives up to its reputation as a celebration of all things Texas, including our right to bear arms."