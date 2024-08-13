Trump campaign office in Virginia investigated for burglary

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

This Monday, authorities announced that a burglary occurred at the campaign office of Donald Trump in Ashburn, Virginia, and that an investigation into the incident has already been launched.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office indicated that the incident occurred Sunday night at a building located in a suburban office park about 30 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. The building also houses the headquarters of Virginia's 10th District Republican Committee.

Sheriff Mike Chapman commented on the unusual nature of the burglary, "It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into."

Surveillance footage

Authorities released surveillance video footage showing a white man wearing dark clothing, a black baseball cap and a backpack strapped to his chest inside the building. However, the official statement did not specify what he might have taken with him.

"We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind," Chapman said, calling on those who may have relevant information to contact authorities.

Further investigations

This theft adds to a context of heightened concern for the Trump campaign, as the FBI also announced that it is investigating a possible hack that resulted in the leaking of confidential documents from the former president's presidential campaign.

Campaign response

So far, the Trump campaign has not responded to requests for comment on the incident. The investigation continues to clarify the details and motivations behind the theft at the campaign office.