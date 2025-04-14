Trump warns Houthis not to infiltrate Somalia

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de abril, 2025

The president warned Yemeni Houthis to be cautious if they plan to infiltrate Somalia. On his Truth Social network, he reminded them that they could be completely destroyed in a matter of weeks, just as he did with the Islamic State under the command of General Caine.

In his message, the president also said he ended the "dangerous red line of Joe Biden," referring to the restriction on military operations abroad.

"Time for terrorists to hide but it won't do them any good. Our Warfighters, the Greatest the World has ever seen, will find them, and bring them to swift Justice," the president stated in his message, which was accompanied by a video of a bombing.

Trump concluded, "We are going to support the Somali people, who should not allow the Houthis to embed (which they are trying to do!), to end terrorism, and bring prosperity to their Country."

U.S. kills five Houthis during bombings in Sana'a

Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed Sunday that several U.S. bombings in the province of Sanaa left "five dead and thirteen wounded," according to a provisional report.

Rebel-held areas of Yemen have been the target of attacks since Washington launched an air campaign against the Houthis on March 15, aiming to force them to cease their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.