Trump reflects on the Jesus Christ’s example to humanity at the start of Holy Week

President Donald Trump celebrated the beginning of Holy Week with a message intended for the faithful around the world, to whom he wished a happy Easter, as well as underlining the example set by Jesus Christ with his sacrifice and with the pain he had to suffer when he was crucified.

"This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!'" wrote Trump in a message posted on Truth Social.

"Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, at that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life. As we approach this Joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a Happy and very Blessed Holiday. America is a Nation of Believers. We need God, we want God and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!" the president added.

Trump conveyed a similar message on behalf of himself and his wife, Melania Trump, in a message posted on the White House website.

"This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity," he said.

"Beginning with Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and culminating in the Paschal Triduum, which begins on Holy Thursday with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by Good Friday, and reaching its pinnacle in the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday night. This week is a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion—and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead. During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross. In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word," Trump added.

The president added to the statement a word of support for the Christian faith, which he will defend "in our schools, armed forces, workplaces, hospitals and halls of government."