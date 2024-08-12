FBI refuses to release Trump assassination attempt files

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

The conservative foundation Judicial Watch announced Monday that the FBI has rejected its request to release files about the assassassination attempt against Donald Trump in a Butler, Pa., rally. The request made by the organization is supported by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

According to a statement released by the conservative foundation, the FBI invoked FOIA Exemption 7(A), which applies to information that "reasonably could interfere with law enforcement proceedings."

As a result, Judicial Watch announced that it is preparing to take legal action against the FBI. "Were there others involved in the assassination attempt on Trump? If not, then why would the FBI use the excuse of protecting someone’s right to a fair trial to hide records on the FBI’s and Secret Service’s inexcusable failures to protect Trump from being nearly assassinated?" said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "The Biden-Harris administration is running a major league cover-up on the near assassination of former President Trump."