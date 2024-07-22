New Hampshire governor signs laws protecting women's sports and banning sex changes for minors

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed HB 619 and HB 1205 into law. The legislations are protecting women's sports and prohibit sex changes for minors.

In that regard, Sununu explained that safety and fairness to children were the primary consideration in analyzing these bills and making the decision to sign them.

The Republican indicated that HB 619 guarantees that no irreversible, life-altering sex change surgeries will be performed on children. He highlighted that the bill gained bipartisan support.

"There is a reason that countries across the world – from Sweden to Norway, France, and the United Kingdom – have taken steps to pause these procedures and policies. Even the Biden Administration opposes these youth surgeries, citing the American Academy of Pediatrics." Sununu noted.

In that regard, he also noted that HB 1205 intends fairness and safety in women's sports by maintaining integrity and a competitive balance in sports competitions.

"With this widely supported step, New Hampshire joins nearly half of all U.S. States in taking this measure," Sununu said.