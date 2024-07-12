Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T19:20:12.000Z"}

Prisha Mosley, 26, regrets having transition surgery as a teenager. Now a mother, she describes how painful her life has been from undergoing surgery to remove her breasts and from taking medication to change her sex.

After her experience she became an ambassador for the Independent Women's Forum. She explained that doctors told her that medical interventions such as cross-sex hormones could affect fertility. However, she became pregnant and her life changed during pregnancy. She tells her story to prevent other women from going through this kind of suffering.

"But what’s worse is that it can happen to other people. The pain of imagining that someone else could feel or experience what I am experiencing makes the pain of being a public case study numb. It doesn’t compare. No one came and saved me when I was little. No one told me the truth," Mosley said in a conversation with the New York Post.

Mosley explained that her body was pretty much wrecked. She has a very large liver and high insulin. Her uterus, bladder and vagina are also affected and this took its toll on her during pregnancy. "Her hormone imbalance caused the baby to be big, and her hips were too small to deliver vaginally," NYP reported.

In the end, despite the difficulties, her baby is healthy. Mosley describes her case as a miracle. But that doesn't change the fact that everything she had to go through because she didn't have the counseling and support that warned her about all the risks she could face by undergoing a sex change.

And the nightmare did not end when she decided to abandon the transition. Mosley pointed out that there is no standard of care for those who abandon the transition process. That was different when she decided, while still very young, to start the process because her doctors, she said, were "so sure [in removing her breasts and pumping her with testosterone]. It was promise. I fully believed it because I needed to. I didn’t transition because I was having a good time. There was no neuroscience to change my brain, so I had to edit my body,” Mosley said.

The confusion about her gender came when she was still a child, when she discovered gender ideology on the Internet. "She was suffering from severe anorexia, anxiety and borderline personality disorder and reeling from a sexual assault at 15, which resulted in pregnancy and a miscarriage." the New York Post reported.

At that age, 15, she progressed through the transition to becoming a male. At 17 she began receiving testosterone injections. A year later she underwent a double mastectomy. After living as trans for a while, she realized, in therapy, that gender was not her problem. She is currently suing eight of her doctors. She claimed she was tricked into seeking medical interventions that, in her opinion, turned her into a patient for life.

What affects her most is that her breasts were removed and this now affects her life as a mother because she cannot breastfeed her baby (who depends on donated milk). In addition, she claimed that this has also affected her relationship with her son.

"It makes me feel like a monster. I put him on my chest and I don’t feel him," Mosley said;

Although she wants to be a mother again, she knows it's a risk to her health. "It’s also reasonable to think I can’t survive another pregnancy," she said while making it clear that, despite all she's been through, becoming a mom has been a healing experience for her.