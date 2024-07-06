Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-06T00:45:48.000Z"}

Citizens of Arkansas will vote in November on abortion. A group claimed to get enough signatures which were needed to put the the Bear State's current legislation on the ballot, which was enacted in 2021 and only allows exceptions in the case of the mother's life being in danger.

Despite claiming not to fully agree with the wording, then-governor Asa Hutchinson, signed the legislation, which does not allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Despite being momentarily paused by the Justice, it went into effect when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Nearly three years later, the group Arkansans for Limited Government claimed to have garnered more than 100,000 signatures in an attempt to amend the state constitution regarding this issue. Specifically, the measure would not allow the state government to "prohibit, criminalize, delay or restrict abortion services" in any situation up to 18 weeks of pregnancy.

"Right now, Arkansas is the most dangerous place in the country to be pregnant. Not only does Arkansas have the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, nearly half of Arkansas counties are maternity healthcare deserts, meaning they have no obstetric providers or options for delivery care. Arkansas deserves better than that," said Lauren Cowles, executive director of the group, in a statement.

If the amendment passes, women would be able to obtain an abortion up to 18 weeks in Arkansas.

The Bear State will not be the only state to vote on this issue, since Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Missouri and Arizona will hold similar votes in November.

Currently, the abortion ban has broad support in the state Legislature, as well as from Arkansas' Republican governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the state's attorney general, Tim Griffin.

In terms of voter opinion, the negative is expected to take the lead initially, although things could change in the coming months. Indeed, the group Americans United for Life called Arkansas "the most pro-life state in America" in 2024.