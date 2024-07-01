Florida: law to deal with squatting goes into effect

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6min ago

The law enacted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to deal with squatting went into effect Monday. The new rule gives power to the relevant authorities to eject property invaders and impose stronger penalties.

It was in late March when DeSantis turned HB 621 - pushed by the Republican Party - into a new rule contained in the state code, with the goal of protecting private property and providing property owners with "remedies against squatting."

"We are putting an end to the squatter scam in Florida. While other states side with squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals who seek to circumvent the system." Ron DeSantis

Once the bill was drafted and introduced in the Florida Congress, it received majority support in both the House and Senate. It was subsequently sent to DeSantis' desk for his signature to bring it into law.