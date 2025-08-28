Minnesota shooter wrote of killing ‘filthy Zionist Jews,’ ‘free Palestine’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 28 de agosto, 2025

Robin Westman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot after killing two children at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minn., wrote of murdering “filthy Zionist Jews,” that “six million wasn’t enough” and “free Palestine,” the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

The Post said that it translated writings in the Cyrillic alphabet by the shooter, 32, who was transgender. “If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” the shooter reportedly wrote in a journal that the paper said was “full of antisemitic slurs.”

Westman also wrote of assassinating U.S. President Donald Trump, the Post reported. Minneapolis police stated that of 17 people injured, 14 are children. Two are in critical condition, police said.

Police said that the shooting took place “during a morning mass service to mark the beginning of the school year.”

The Anti-Defamation League stated that its preliminary research “confirmed that writings on the guns used by the shooter” in the attack “include antisemitic and anti-Israel references.”

Those included “praise for mass killers across the ideological spectrum, including white supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists” and “other school shooters,” the ADL said.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the horrific mass shooting, a Minnesota Catholic school that has left two children dead and 17 others injured,” stated Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.), ranking member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Intelligence and Law Enforcement.

“This is not normal or inevitable,” added Magaziner, who is Jewish. “We have the power and the responsibility to prevent horrific acts of violence like this from happening. We must put an end to gun violence.”

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, stated that “there are no words that can capture the horror and tragedy of the unspeakable act of evil at Annunciation Catholic Church.”

“Children have been killed, more are injured, and our community is shaken,” Frey stated. “Right now, our entire city needs to wrap these families in love and support.”

“Our entire community has been traumatized by this attack,” stated Brian O’Hara, the police chief. “Our hearts are broken by the sheer cruelty of this tragedy and deliberate act against kids.”

Anti-Israel activists arrested after occupying Microsoft exec’s office

Police on Tuesday arrested seven people who had occupied the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith in Redmond, Wash., in protest against the company’s business dealings with the Israeli military.



According to the No Azure for Apartheid group, which is seeking to pressure Microsoft into terminating the Israel Defense Forces’ use of its cloud platform, current and former employees were among the protesters.



Activists could be seen huddled together on a Twitch livestream as officers moved in to arrest them, according to the Associated Press. Footage showed a second group protesting outside Smith’s office.



During a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Smith confirmed that two of those arrested during the breach were current Microsoft employees.

