Ahed Tamimi's confession exposes the true goals of the Palestinians and ridicules NGOs and international media

27 de agosto, 2025

Recently, in an Arabic-language podcast, Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi — speaking 20 months after her release from an Israeli prison under a ceasefire agreement with Hamas stating with striking candor that she was "fighting Jews, not Zionism."

"My definition of Judaism, from my childhood, was that it and Zionism are one and the same thing. There is no difference between the two," Tamimi said, according to a translation from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"I was raised to believe that Judaism is occupation," the 24-year-old resident of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, continued, unwittingly revealing the depth of her indoctrination. "Today, tomorrow and a million years from now, I will still be saying that Judaism should be presented to Palestinian children - my age and younger - as occupation and that we fight against Jews, not Zionism." Of course, the indoctrination must go on; otherwise, Palestinians might one day pursue peace and progress. Better to keep destroying themselves.

"To this day, I still say we don't need to defend Judaism. If a Jew doesn't want his religion to be defined that way [as an occupation], he can join me in the fight against Zionism," she said. No, thank you, Ahed.

Tamimi expressed her hope for a third world war with nuclear weapons, telling the podcast, "That the world will be destroyed, I don't care."

"Whoever dies, will die, and whoever lives, will live. The most important thing is that we end this," she declared. "Let them drop nuclear bombs and destroy the world, and then it won't be just the Palestinians," she added. A sweetness. Really.

As for international media coverage of the Arab-Israeli conflict, Tamimi said journalists "should not come and present their positions."

"The whole world has to shut up when a Palestinian speaks. We are above the whole world, because we are the only ones in the world who fight against injustice, at the cost of our lives and our humanity," she said. Yes, apparently, for Tamimi, the massacres against Christians in African and Asian countries, the famine, displacements, rapes and murders suffered by civilians in countries such as Yemen, Sudan or Syria, among so many other conflicts worldwide, simply don't matter. Only the Palestinians, it seems, truly suffer.

A long history of exploiting the Palestinian "pretty face" to demonize Israel



An innocent young girl with a pretty face and hair blowing in the wind, oppressed by the army of an occupying force that arrests her after this angelic child retaliates by slapping one of the soldiers — bloodthirsty, of course. This is undoubtedly the narrative promoted by Amnesty International, a movement supposedly dedicated to defending human rights, and echoed by much of the world’s press.

Ahed Tamimi, the so-called victim of the day, was filmed during her teenage years slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers while inciting violence against them in the West Bank. In March 2018, at age 17, she was sentenced to eight months in prison on four counts: assaulting an IDF officer and soldier, inciting violence against Israeli forces, and interfering with army operations.

Since then, the young woman has become an icon of the Palestinian cause, serving anti-Israeli propaganda — propaganda that, unsurprisingly, was echoed by much of the Western press and by Amnesty International, which demanded her release, portraying her as an innocent girl who only struck soldiers out of desperation.

Tamimi’s case transcends the Middle East conflict and symbolizes something even more alarming: the growing acceptance of Islamism in the West, where a complacent hand is extended to individuals who promote ideas of expansionism, intolerance and barbarism. Leandro Fleischer

Calls for her early release were constant, and after her release, her image as a chic icon of resistance against oppression was everywhere.

In fact, this beautiful young white girl with clear eyes even made the cover of the fashion magazine Arabian Vogue, her curls blowing in the wind and her sweet girlish face on display.

Propaganda and marketing, at the behest of Palestinian terrorism, of course.

Of course, her pretty face, ideal for embellishing the pro-green narrative, and all the paraphernalia that always surrounded her are not enough to cover her violent, racist and intolerant essence. Neither hers nor that of her family.

Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, noted in an article for PJ Media that Tamimi’s father was convicted in 2012 of encouraging youths to throw stones at Israeli troops. Her brother was convicted in August 2018, two months before Ahed became a Vogue heroine for throwing stones at IDF soldiers. The most infamous member of her family, aunt Ahlam Tamimi, helped murder 16 Israeli civilians at the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2001. Ahlam received multiple life sentences from an Israeli court for her role in the massacre but was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. She then moved to Jordan, where she became a media personality and national hero. Since then, Amman has rejected all U.S. extradition requests, despite her being on the FBI’s most wanted list because among the victims of the bombing were U.S. citizens.

Now, as mentioned, this young “victim” with a pretty face, innocent features and curls in the wind is not what they wanted to show us in one of the many attempts to demonize Israel and leverage Islamic terrorism.

"We will drink their blood and eat their skulls"



Shortly after the October 7 massacre, in clear support of Hamas terrorists, Ahed called for the genocide of the Jews: "Our message to the settlers: we are waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank, from Hebron to Jenin. We will slaughter them and they will say that what Hitler did to them was a joke. We will drink their blood and eat their skulls. Come on, we are waiting for them," she said. Very angelic, indeed.

Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces on Nov. 6, 2023, and jailed for 23 days after inciting the murder of Jews living in the West Bank.

Tamimi exposes what lies behind the "pro-Palestinian" narrative

This is Ahed Tamimi, and it has always been this way. The indoctrination in hatred that Palestinians suffer from birth perpetuates the conflict, as people like this young woman grow up dehumanizing Jews and supporting their extermination — something that Israel’s neighbors would not hesitate to carry out if they were allowed, just as Islamism in the world would not hesitate to subjugate us all if it could.

However, amid the controversy generated by Ahed Tamimi’s recent podcast statements — in which she claimed that the Palestinian struggle is against the Jews and not just against Zionism — an unexpectedly revealing aspect emerges: these words expose the true essence of the so-called Palestinian cause, which has little to do with a territorial conflict. Far from being a movement for justice or self-determination, it is revealed as a drive toward the indiscriminate murder of Jews, rooted in an intolerant and genocidal ideology like Islamism, which seeks to impose itself by force not only on Israel, but on any dissent. What begins with the Jews, as history has repeatedly shown, never ends there; it is an expanding threat, devouring freedoms and lives on its way to total domination.

Tamimi herself dismantles, in her own words, the propaganda narrative that painted her as an innocent victim of the Israeli occupation. She shatters the false image that activists and media built around her. She is clearly not a heroine of resistance or a fighter for freedom, but a figure driven by anti-Semitism and visceral hatred. Years of investment and resources went into erecting that facade of model victim chic, but she brought it down like a house of cards, exposing that the core of her activism is not peace, but the eradication of an entire people.

Now, what will organizations such as Amnesty International and sectors of the world press that supported her so much say? Will they continue to ignore these statements, in which Tamimi expresses desires for a third world war and Palestinian supremacy, just to keep portraying her as an icon of oppressed innocence? If they choose silence or continued support, they will reveal their own Hitlerian face, aligning themselves with an ideology of extermination that Tamimi, at least, has the honesty to openly proclaim. It would be an implicit confession that their defense of human rights is selective, tainted by the same poison they criticize in other contexts.

Tamimi’s case transcends the conflict in the Middle East and symbolizes something even more alarming: the growing acceptance of Islamism in the West, where a complacent hand is extended to individuals who promote ideas of expansionism, intolerance and barbarism. By glorifying figures like her, despite her explicit calls for violence against Jews and her supremacist views, the West not only betrays its values of pluralism and freedom, but invites a destructive force to its own doorstep that, once entrenched, will not distinguish between allies and enemies.