Foreign-born population dropped by roughly 3M under Trump: Report

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 3 de septiembre, 2026

The foreign-born population in the United States has decreased by nearly 3 million people since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, the Washington Times reported Thursday, citing a "preliminary analysis of government numbers to be released Thursday."

That figure includes the roughly 2.3 million illegal aliens who either left voluntarily or were deported, and a drop in legal immigrants by 600,000. Those figures mark the single largest drop in foreign-born individuals in the U.S. in recent decades.

The numbers come as the Trump administration continues to pursue mass deportations in line with the president's campaign promises. The Department of Homeland Security has estimated that roughly 22 million illegal aliens were in the country when Trump returned to office.

While the administration has not publicly altered its target figures for deportation, it has focused primarily on the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens.

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