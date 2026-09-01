House approves spending bill to fund government until Dec. 11

Published by Just The News 1 de septiembre, 2026

The House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill on Tuesday to fund the government until Dec. 11.

The 370-48 vote follows the legislation's approval in the Senate and sends it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

Trump's signature will effectively end the threat of a government shutdown until after the midterm elections.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.





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