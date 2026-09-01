House approves spending bill to fund government until Dec. 11
The 370-48 vote follows the legislation's approval in the Senate and sends it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.
The House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill on Tuesday to fund the government until Dec. 11.
The 370-48 vote follows the legislation's approval in the Senate and sends it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.
Just The News
Federal court strikes down New York's climate 'superfund' law, arguing it's preempted by federal law
Just The News
Trump's signature will effectively end the threat of a government shutdown until after the midterm elections.
Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.