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House approves spending bill to fund government until Dec. 11

The 370-48 vote follows the legislation's approval in the Senate and sends it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

Edificio del Congreso de Estados Unidos/ Kent Nishimura

Edificio del Congreso de Estados Unidos/ Kent NishimuraAFP

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The House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill on Tuesday to fund the government until Dec. 11.

The 370-48 vote follows the legislation's approval in the Senate and sends it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

Trump's signature will effectively end the threat of a government shutdown until after the midterm elections.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.

© Just The News

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