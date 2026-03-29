USDA reveals thousands of SNAP fraud cases and hundreds of arrests in last year

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de marzo, 2026

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins this week revealed alarming figures on fraud and abuse in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as well as federal grants, during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News and internal White House meetings.

Rollins noted that through collaboration with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and internal USDA teams, multiple irregularities that left the program vulnerable during the Joe Biden administration.

"I can't thank Elon Musk, who I still keep in touch with, and the DOGE team that came in enough...It was one of the best and luckiest things that ever happened to us," Rollins said.

Studies on "the menstrual cycles of transgender mice" in Louisiana

Among the most notable findings, Rollins cited questionable grants, such as grants to investigate "how racism affected the pest control industry" or studies on "the menstrual cycles of transgender mice" in Louisiana.

The official explained that, after taking office, she sent a letter to the country's 50 governors urging them to collaborate to put an end to fraud, stressing that it did not matter the political color of the states. The response has been mixed: Republican states have actively cooperated, while many states governed by Democrats have been reluctant, resulting in litigation.

According to Rollins, USDA investigations have identified:

500,000 people collecting multiple SNAP benefits.

Nearly 200,000 deceased people who were still receiving benefits.

So far: 1,500 arrests and 125 convictions

These inquiries have so far resulted in approximately 1,500 arrests and 125 convictions. In addition, since Rollins took office, 3.3 million people have stopped receiving SNAP benefits, due to fraud or duplicate payments.

"We are proving that the dignity of work works, that the American dream is still alive and that it's not about receiving SNAP benefits every month," Rollins said, also highlighting the impact of the Trump administration's economic policy on job creation.

The DOGE team, which originally operated as a stand-alone initiative, was relocated within USDA to strengthen controls on SNAP and improve program efficiency. Rollins said he expects the collaboration with Democratic states to yield "even more impactful data" in the coming months.