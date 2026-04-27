Melania Trump demands ABC fire Kimmel over remarks calling her an 'expectant widow'
The parody of the White House gala ran on Thursday just days before an attempted assassin fired shots at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.
First lady Melania Trump is demanding that ABC fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after a comedy sketch on Thursday referring to her as "an expectant widow."
The sketch ran just days before an attempted assassin fired shots at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.
"Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," Melania Trump said in a post on X.
The sketch mocked President Donald Trump and his wife in a parody of the White House gala.
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"Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said in the sketch.
Melania Trump called Kimmel a "coward" who "hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him."