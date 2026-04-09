Justice Department opens antitrust investigation asking if NFL forces fans to pay too much

The NFL logo is seen on the field ahead of Super Bowl LX. File archive AFP .

Published by Just The News 9 de abril, 2026

The Justice Department is investigating if the NFL is forcing fans to pay too much in subscription fees.

Citing unnamed sources, NBC News reported that the investigation is part of an antitrust probe.

Football fans in past years watched NFL games over broadcast television, and the 1961 Sports Broadcast Act allowed sports leagues to avoid antitrust issues and negotiate media rights. Now, games are broadcast over different platforms and channels, some with paid subscriptions.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, wrote a letter to the Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, requesting a review of the exemptions on streaming platforms and if the packages violate the Sports Broadcasting Act.

© Just The News.