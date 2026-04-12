Man with machete injures 3 people at NYC's Grand Central, fatally shot by police

Published by Just The News / Nicholas Ballasy 12 de abril, 2026

man wielding a machete injured three people at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal on Saturday before being shot and killed by police, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to the 4, 5, and 6 subway platform at the Grand Central–42nd Street around 9:40 a.m. after a bystander reported an assault. When they arrived, they found a victim who had been slashed.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Anthony Griffin. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said he was carrying a large knife and acting erratically, repeatedly claiming to be “Lucifer.”

Officers issued numerous commands for Griffin to drop the weapon, but he refused and moved toward them, prompting police to open fire. He was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Tisch said officers gave at least 20 commands for Griffin to drop the knife and attempted to de-escalate the situation, including telling him they would get him help.

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